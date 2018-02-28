A boy who became stranded on an island of ice in the middle of the lake has been rescued by firefighters.

The 11-year-old had tried to run across lake at Victoria Road in Laindon, Essex when the ice broke up. Firefighters used inflatable sledges to rescue him.

A friend was "sensible enough" to ring for help at about 15:20 GMT, according to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Area manager Tony Clark said the boy was "extremely lucky that he didn't fall into the water".

The boy was "freezing cold" but not hurt.