Two men have claimed they were sexually assaulted as teenagers at Southend United 40 years ago.

Essex Police said a man in his 50s contacted them in May 2017 over alleged offences between 1977 and 1978.

Last month, a second man reported he had been a victim of offences at the club as a teenager.

A 75-year-old man from the Wakefield area of Yorkshire had been voluntarily interviewed and inquiries were ongoing, police added.

Southend United have been approached for a comment.

Det Insp Mel Jobson said: "I am keen to speak to former staff and players who were associated with Southend United Football Club in 1977 and 1978 as they may have information that could assist our investigation.

"I urge anyone who can help or wishes to report any offences to please get in touch."