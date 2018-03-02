Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A 16-year-old cleared of murder over a shooting at an Essex garage has been detained for perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the heart at a BP garage in Chelmsford in August.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was found not guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court last month. He was given eight months detention for the other offences.

Co-defendant Saul Stanley, 18, was given a five-year sentence.

He was found guilty of four firearms offences and perverting the course of justice.

The 16-year-old had previously admitted perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods, which related to a motorbike collected on the night of the shooting.

Police are still searching for Bradley Blundell, 18, from Chelmsford, who they want to question about the shooting.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Saul Stanley has been jailed for five years while Bradley Blundell (right) is being sought by police

During the trial, the court heard Mr Pordage had been at the petrol station in the early hours of Saturday 5 August following a night out.

The prosecution said a group of five teenagers, including two girls, had been in a Ford Fiesta at the garage and comments were exchanged between them and Mr Pordage, who was with a friend.

Mr Pordage compared one of the males, possibly Mr Blundell, to the Milkybar Kid, the court heard.

During the trial, the 16-year-old boy said the shot which killed Mr Pordage was fired by Mr Blundell.

Police have said there was "very credible" information Mr Blundell "utilises Ibiza as a place of safety".

A reward for information which leads to his arrest has been doubled to £10,000.