Lawford car workshop fire believed to be accidental
- 4 March 2018
A fire that completely destroyed four vehicle workshops started accidentally, fire service investigators have said.
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday at a remote location in Lawford near Manningtree.
It took 30 firefighters four hours to bring it under control and two houses were evacuated as a precaution against spreading flames.
Investigators believe the fire may have started due to a faulty electrical unit.