The case against a suspected drug dealer who refused to use the toilet after allegedly swallowing substances has been dismissed.

Lamarr Chambers, 24, of Villa Road in Brixton, had been arrested during a police chase in Essex, on 17 January.

Essex Police said it had released him after 47 days in custody after getting medical and legal advice.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it discontinued drug charges against him due to "insufficient evidence".

It said charges relating to driving matters, following his arrest in Harlow, were dropped "in the public interest".

Reporting restrictions that had been placed on the case were lifted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.