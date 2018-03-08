Image caption The attack happened inside Baylee's Launderette in Grays

Police have arrested another suspect as part of an inquiry into the killing of a man in a launderette.

Paul Robertson, 39, from Milton Keynes, was found with multiple injuries inside Baylee's Launderette on Southend Road in Grays on 4 December.

A 31-year-old from Watford has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Four others have already been charged with aggravated burglary.

Jerome Johnson, 36, Harrison Fryer, 24, and Joseph Pearl, 28, all of Charter Place, Watford, and Michael Williams, 35, of Old Farm Park, Milton Keynes, have all been charged with aggravated burglary.

Mr Johnson and Mr Fryer are due to appear at Basildon Crown Court in March.

Mr Pearl and Mr Williams are due to stand trial in June.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.