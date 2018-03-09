Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nathan Turner left Dean Jose with devastating head injuries

The widow of a man who died after being kicked in the head during a street fight branded his killer's sentence "a joke".

Nathan Turner fought with father-of-two Dean Jose, 47, outside Murphy's Sports Bar in Brentwood, Essex, on 28 August. Mr Jose died five days later.

Turner, 24, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

When the sentence of five years was given at Basildon Crown Court, Maxine Jose broke the silence to denounce it.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dean Jose's widow said he was the kindest, loving and most considerate husband, father, son and brother

Mr Jose's brother told the court his death had destroyed his family.

Mrs Jose said the loss of her husband had "left a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled".

The couple were visiting Brentwood from their home in King's Lynn, Norfolk, to attend a charity fundraiser for a hospice.

As the pair returned to their hotel at about 00:45, an argument broke out with a group of girls, the court was told.

'Shattered lives'

They got into a waiting car, but a short while later Turner got out of the car to remonstrate with the couple.

Mr Jose, started the fight with Turner, but the court heard the younger man got the "upper hand".

He then delivered a "wholly unnecessary" and "gratuitous" kick as Mr Jose lay on the ground, the court was told.

Det Insp Stuart Truss from Essex Police said: "What started as a minor disagreement quickly and unnecessarily escalated, leaving so many lives shattered in the aftermath."

In a letter to the judge, Turner said he thinks about Mr Jose's family every day.