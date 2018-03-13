Center Parcs fined over child's tree fall

Image copyright SBNA Image caption The company has been fined £250,000 for health and safety breaches

Holiday firm Center Parcs has been fined £250,000 for health and safety breaches after a child broke her wrist falling from a tree during an activity.

The eight-year-old girl was not wearing a safety harness when she "plunged to the ground" at the Woburn site in October 2015, Luton Crown Court heard.

It was also told she had been left alone when an instructor had gone to supervise her brother on another tree.

The company has apologised for what it called a "regrettable incident".

Prosecutor Tom Horder told the court the children's father booked the 45-minute tree climbing activity.

There should have only have been only two rope ladders in use, but on the day seven trees had ladders, he said.

The girl had "descended in a controlled way" to the ground and was unclipped from her harness by an instructor, Judge Barbara Mensah was told.

She was "clearly excited" and ran to another tree before climbing a rope ladder to a height of between eight and 10 feet, Mr Horder added.

He said the child "pushed herself backwards expecting another controlled fall" but plunged to the ground.

Defending, David Travers said Center Parcs had made changes in the way they ran the tree climbing activity.

Passing sentence, Judge Mensah said: "Young children would view the presence of ladders as an invitation to climb.

"They do not have the maturity or experience to be as aware of risks and consequences, as adults."

Operators CP Woburn Ltd pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty in contravention of the Health and Safety Act 1974. It was also ordered to pay costs of £14,000.

Central Bedfordshire Council, which brought the action, said: "Our investigations found inadequate risk assessments in place, an unsafe system of work, and inadequate monitoring to ensure that the tree climbing activity was safe."