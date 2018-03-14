Image caption Emergency services were called to the house in Benfleet on Tuesday

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fire in a garden has died in hospital.

Police said they believed the "disturbance" in Benfleet, Essex, on Tuesday was "a deliberate act".

The 50-year-old man and a woman, in her 70s, were airlifted to hospital with serious burns.

The woman remains in a critical condition and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of the man's death.

Emergency services were called to the property in Boyce Green at about 10:50 GMT on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, from Essex Police, said: "Our investigation has progressed and after talking to witnesses and making inquiries at the scene, we believe this was a deliberate act.

"Sadly, a man that we wanted to talk about this incident has died from his injuries.

"We are confident that we are not looking for anyone else connection with this incident but are still trying to establish what happened."

He appealed for anyone in the area at the time, including golfers at a nearby golf club, to come forward.