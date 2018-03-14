Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police said Stevie Atkins, 36, also uses the name Stephen Michael Smith and could be in Spain

Police have named a man they want to trace after security guards were robbed of £235,000 outside a supermarket.

The pair were threatened with a gun as they delivered money to Asda in Witham, Essex, at 08:40 on December 14, 2016.

The store in Highfields Road was open at the time though no shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Essex Police said it wanted to speak to Stevie Atkins, 36, who also uses the name Stephen Michael Smith, and has links to Romford and Mijas in Malaga.

The force used a Twitter post to appeal for help in finding the man and released two pictures of him.

He was described as being "6ft 4ins tall, of muscular build, with a prominent scar under his right eye and a tribal tattoo on his left arm".