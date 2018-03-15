Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A landslip between Alresford and Great Bentley has blocked lines

Train services between Colchester and Clacton-On-Sea have been suspended due to a landslip which happened just before midnight on Wednesday.

Greater Anglia said Network Rail engineers have assessed the affected area, between Alresford and Great Bentley, and said it was unsafe.

It said services will be suspended until engineers "are satisfied with the works and deemed it safe".

Disruption is expected until the end of Thursday.

Tickets for Thursday will be accepted on Friday and ticket restrictions for today have been lifted.

The operator said it was trying to sort out rail replacement buses for passengers.

Image caption Greater Anglia tickets for Thursday will be accepted on local buses and on trains on Friday