Image caption Emergency services were called to the house in Benfleet on Tuesday

A man died after setting himself on fire and "immediately becoming engulfed in flames", an inquest has heard.

Kieren Lynch, 50, from Canvey Island, died in hospital after the incident at a house in Benfleet on 13 March.

A woman in her 70s was also hurt and is in a critical, but stable, condition. Mr Lynch was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before he died.

The inquest in Chelmsford was opened and adjourned until a later date, yet to be fixed.

It happened at an address on Boyce Green and both Mr Lynch, of Tewkes Avenue on Canvey, and the woman were airlifted to hospital with serious burns.