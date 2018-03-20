Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 by Waltham Abbey

Two women have been killed and a 10-year-old girl seriously injured in a crash between a car and a lorry on a motorway.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene on the M25 at Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 23:20 GMT on Monday.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and a 32-year-old man remains in police custody.

The lorry was in collision with an Audi on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 26 and 27.

A man was also taken to hospital but was not injured.