Police have made an arrest after a woman was raped by a man who offered to walk her home after a night out.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Basildon, Essex, after the woman, who is in her 30s, met the man while out with friends.

Essex Police said the attack happened near the globe statue in the town.

A 35-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday and has been released on bail until 10 April.

A spokeswoman from Essex Police said the woman is being "supported by specialist officers".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.