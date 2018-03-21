Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police said a warrant was executed to rescue the victims of modern slavery in Grays on Sunday

Fourteen people are being supported by authorities after police raids targeting suspected forced labour.

Essex Police said a warrant was executed to rescue the victims of modern slavery in Grays, Essex, on Sunday.

It said all of the victims were given medical treatment, food and clothing, and have been rehoused by the British Red Cross.

The police force said no suspects were arrested at the time of the warrant.

Cristina Gavrilovic, Essex Police's dedicated anti-slavery partnership co-ordinator, said modern day slavery "has no place in our society".

The force said it worked in partnership with British Red Cross, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GMLAA), HM Revenue & Customs to execute the warrant in Biggin Lane.

It said officers had gathered information over the past few months.