Image caption A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court has been cordoned off

Police have started a murder investigation after a man was found stabbed in the street.

The victim was found injured in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham in Essex at about 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court has been cordoned off and police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV footage.