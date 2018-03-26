Image caption Both defendants denied the charges against them during a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court

A driver whose cousin died after their car ran out of petrol on a motorway before being hit by a lorry has been jailed.

Tammy Langton, 33, of Blackheath, London, had cannabis in her system and had Googled "fuel warning light, how much left" weeks before, a jury heard.

Laura Cooper, 35, died in the crash on the M25 near Epping in March 2016.

Langton was jailed for three years. Lorry driver Anthony Cheshire was given a suspended sentence.

Langton was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday for causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the prescribed limit for controlled drugs.

The crash happened on the clockwise carriageway of the motorway just before 02:00 BST on 29 March 2016, the trial heard.

Langton, of Melthorpe Gardens in Blackheath, stopped her Nissan Note by the nearside crash barrier - where there was no hard shoulder - and was hit by the lorry about 18 seconds later.

Miss Cooper, from Leicester, was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but died four days later from her injuries.

A teenage passenger in the front of the car also suffered serious injuries, police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on a clockwise stretch of the M25 where there was no hard shoulder

During the trial, the court heard Langton had failed to use "five opportunities in 20 miles" to leave the motorway to get to safety.

There was just 76ml of fuel left in the tank.

Lorry driver Anthony Cheshire, 63, from Reynards Coppice, Sutton Hill, Telford, Shropshire, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

He was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for a year.