Image caption A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court were cordoned off

Police investigating the death of a man in an Essex street have charged a man with his murder.

Bhekisipho Mudise Dube, 28, who was known as Marcus Harper, was found injured in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham, at about 19:40 GMT on 21 March.

He had suffered stab wounds to the leg and chest and died at the scene.

Morgan Gilbert, 24, of Lincoln Road, Basildon, is due before magistrates on Monday charged with murder.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were also arrested have been released under investigation, police said.