Image copyright Roger Mannion

"Shambolic" polling cards misspelling the name of a village electoral ward have been issued to hundreds of homes.

Tiptree, famed for Wilkin jam, has lost its "p" to become Titree for the district council elections in May.

Roger Mannion of the village's parish council said he could see the funny side but added: "It just seems another example of incompetence".

Colchester Borough Council apologised and said the error would not invalidate the voting process.

Mr Mannion said: "It's Ti-tree but it looks like something completely different, of course."

In a tweet to the borough council, the parish council described the error as "completely shambolic" and asked whether the cards were "null and void".

Content is not available

However, concerns the cards would need to be reprinted were refuted.

Adrian Pritchard, the borough council's electoral registration officer, said: "Unfortunately, some polling cards delivered to Tiptree residents contain a spelling error.

"We apologise for the error and will look to ensure it does not happen again.

"However, I am confident that anyone receiving these cards will know it should read Tiptree.

"It should also be noted that the cards are a notice of the election and are not required at a polling station - so this will not invalidate the voting process in any way."

Last year, West Berkshire Council had to reissue polling cards following printing errors which included an incorrect date.