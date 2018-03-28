Image caption Kevin Dowley previously worked for the Metropolitan Police

A police crime scene investigator has been charged over allegations of sexual assault while he was working.

Kevin Dowley, 61, is accused of two sexual assaults relating to "conduct while undertaking his work" in July and August 2016.

Mr Dowley, of Stanford-le-Hope, who has worked for Essex Police since 2013, will appear at Basildon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was suspended from the force after his arrest in September 2016.