Image copyright Joanna Image caption Stansted Airport said fire had broken out in a shuttle bus outside the terminal

Passengers at Stansted Airport were evacuated from the terminal after a bus caught fire outside the building.

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke as the blaze "completely destroyed" the shuttle service, which was parked in a waiting area.

The fire also caused smoke damage to "much of the front of the terminal building," firefighters said.

Bosses at the airport, in Essex, advised those due to travel to contact their airline.

It is believed the fire was caused accidentally.

Julia Buckley, who was at the airport, tweeted the BBC to say: "In arrivals. Saw thick smoke as plane was landing. Can't see anything from here. Can smell smoke though. But atmosphere is calm."

On Friday evening, the airport said all evacuated passengers were "in the process of being re-screened through security".

"The fire has since been put out and we're working on returning to normal operations," a spokesperson added.

Essex Fire Service said four fire crews had been sent to the scene.

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright Submitted Image caption Essex Fire Service sent four crews to the scene

Image copyright Edward Winfield