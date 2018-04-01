Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A teenager wanted in connection with the death of a man who was shot dead at a petrol station has given himself up in Amsterdam, police have said.

Officers had been searching for Bradley Blundell, 18, since the death of John Pordage at a BP garage in Chelmsford last August.

Mr Blundell handed himself in at a police station in the Dutch city on Saturday evening, Essex Police said.

The force added it was now preparing extradition papers.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said Mr Pordage's family had been told that Mr Blundell, of Chelmsford, had been arrested for questioning in connection with their murder inquiry.

"A number of agencies both in the UK and abroad, including the National Crime Agency (NCA), have been involved in this search, and we extend our thanks for their welcome assistance," he said.

Mr Pordage, 34, was shot through the heart at the petrol station in the early hours of Saturday 5 August after a night out.

Last month, a 16-year-old was sentenced for perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods. He had been cleared of murder.

His co-defendant Saul Stanley, 18, was jailed for five years at Chelmsford Crown Court after being convicted of four firearms offences and perverting the course of justice.