A man hit by a car while lying in a road has died, police have said.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Braintree Road, near Halstead, Essex, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.

The road was cordoned off for nearly eight hours off while a Volkswagen Up car was forensically examined by officers.

Sgt Adam High, of Essex Police, said it was a "tragic incident" and inquiries into the circumstances were under way.

"We are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who was in the area at that time," he said.