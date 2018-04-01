Man hit by car while lying in Halstead road dies
A man hit by a car while lying in a road has died, police have said.
The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Braintree Road, near Halstead, Essex, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.
The road was cordoned off for nearly eight hours off while a Volkswagen Up car was forensically examined by officers.
Sgt Adam High, of Essex Police, said it was a "tragic incident" and inquiries into the circumstances were under way.
"We are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who was in the area at that time," he said.