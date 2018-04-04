Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Cheffins was "literally one in a million", his mother said

The family of a man who died after being hit by a car while he was lying in a road said "life has played one of the cruellest tricks imaginable".

Andrew Cheffins, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene in Braintree Road, near Halstead, Essex, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.

Police forensically examined a Volkswagen Up car on the road, which was closed for nearly eight hours.

Mr Cheffins' sister said he was "literally one in a million".

Image copyright Google Image caption Andrew Cheffins died at the scene on Braintree Road, near Halstead

Police said enquiries were ongoing and appealed for those with information about Mr Cheffins' movements on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

His sister, Madelynn Cheffins, said: "We have lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend in a tragic accident.

"Andrew was a beautiful, kind-hearted, gentle soul who would do anything for his family and friends.

"Andrew was truly unique, literally one in a million, with some weird, yet wonderful ways but we wouldn't have wanted him any other way."