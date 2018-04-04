Tributes paid to Halstead man killed lying in road
The family of a man who died after being hit by a car while he was lying in a road said "life has played one of the cruellest tricks imaginable".
Andrew Cheffins, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene in Braintree Road, near Halstead, Essex, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.
Police forensically examined a Volkswagen Up car on the road, which was closed for nearly eight hours.
Mr Cheffins' sister said he was "literally one in a million".
Police said enquiries were ongoing and appealed for those with information about Mr Cheffins' movements on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
His sister, Madelynn Cheffins, said: "We have lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend in a tragic accident.
"Andrew was a beautiful, kind-hearted, gentle soul who would do anything for his family and friends.
"Andrew was truly unique, literally one in a million, with some weird, yet wonderful ways but we wouldn't have wanted him any other way."