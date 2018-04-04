Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allcie Houlder, 23, was returned to the UK from Venezuela after a 10-month extradition process

A man who was caught in South America nine months after he killed a teenager has been convicted of murder.

Nico Ramsay, 19, from London, died in February 2016, four days after he was found with a stab wound to the chest in Napier Avenue in Southend.

Allcie Houlder, 23, was arrested in Venezuelan capital Caracas in November 2016 but denied the charge.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found him guilty of murdering Mr Ramsey and he will be sentenced on Friday.

The court heard Mr Ramsay was chased and bundled to the ground in by three men in Queens Road in a "planned attack".

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nico Ramsay was found with a stab wound to the chest

CCTV footage showed two men punching and kicking the 19-year-old as he lay on the ground and Houlder, of Mantle Way, Stratford, stabbing him twice in the chest.

Prosecutor Jason Bartfeld QC said the men were involved in the same drug network but had fallen out in the previous few weeks.

At the time of an appeal to help trace Houlder, police said they believed he left the UK and took a ferry from Dover to France six days after the attack.

He was returned to the UK after a 10-month extradition process.