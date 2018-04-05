Essex

Man, 73, smashes Porsche 911 through wall in Colchester

  • 5 April 2018
The nosedived Porsche 911 in the passageway Image copyright PC Turner/Essex Police
Image caption Police were called to Crouch Street in Colchester

A 73-year-old man ploughed his Porsche through a wall and fence before nose-diving onto a foothpath.

Essex Police was called to Crouch Street in Colchester after the smash. Neither the driver or anyone else was injured.

Sgt Colin Shead said the driver will be offered a "fitness to drive" course and the DVLA will be notified.

His photo on Twitter prompted comments including "wow I thought my parking was bad".

Another said: "Beats me why a 73-year-old is driving a car like that anyway."

Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The 73-year-old man was not injured, police said

