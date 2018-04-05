Man, 73, smashes Porsche 911 through wall in Colchester
- 5 April 2018
A 73-year-old man ploughed his Porsche through a wall and fence before nose-diving onto a foothpath.
Essex Police was called to Crouch Street in Colchester after the smash. Neither the driver or anyone else was injured.
Sgt Colin Shead said the driver will be offered a "fitness to drive" course and the DVLA will be notified.
His photo on Twitter prompted comments including "wow I thought my parking was bad".
Another said: "Beats me why a 73-year-old is driving a car like that anyway."
A 73 year old male has been reported for careless driving following this RTC in Crouch Street #Colchester earlier this evening. Thankfully neither the driver or anyone else was injured. The driver will be offered a Fitness to Drive course & the DVLA notified. Photos by PC Turner. pic.twitter.com/B1nZpDWsYW— Colin Shead 📱+ 🚘 = ❌ (@SgtColinShead) April 5, 2018
