Image copyright PC Turner/Essex Police Image caption Police were called to Crouch Street in Colchester

A 73-year-old man ploughed his Porsche through a wall and fence before nose-diving onto a foothpath.

Essex Police was called to Crouch Street in Colchester after the smash. Neither the driver or anyone else was injured.

Sgt Colin Shead said the driver will be offered a "fitness to drive" course and the DVLA will be notified.

His photo on Twitter prompted comments including "wow I thought my parking was bad".

Another said: "Beats me why a 73-year-old is driving a car like that anyway."

Skip Twitter post by @SgtColinShead A 73 year old male has been reported for careless driving following this RTC in Crouch Street #Colchester earlier this evening. Thankfully neither the driver or anyone else was injured. The driver will be offered a Fitness to Drive course & the DVLA notified. Photos by PC Turner. pic.twitter.com/B1nZpDWsYW — Colin Shead 📱+ 🚘 = ❌ (@SgtColinShead) April 5, 2018 Report