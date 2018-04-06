Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The NSPCC said Leslie Bryan showed a "cowardly lack of remorse"

A "dangerous and prolific" paedophile has been jailed for 18 years for historical child sex abuse.

Leslie Bryan was found guilty of 13 offences against boys under the age of 16 in Clacton-on-Sea during the 1970s and 1980s.

The 64-year-old, of Burton Close, Dawley in Shropshire, was found guilty after a four-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court last month.

Essex Police arrested him in 2016 when they were informed of the abuse.

He was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and two counts of indecency with a child.

'Particularly galling'

Det Con Jeanine Atkins-Calver called Bryan "a dangerous and prolific offender who preyed on young boys".

She said: "The fact he refused to admit his guilt, making his victims re-live their ordeal through a trial is particularly galling and I want to praise them for their courage through this process.

"I hope this sentence brings them some solace."

A spokesman for children's charity the NSPCC said: "The fact that a sick predator is now behind bars is testament to the courage of Bryan's victims who were forced to face their abuser in court because of his cowardly lack of remorse.

"While this case proves that victims of non-recent abuse can have the confidence to speak out, it's also important that children are empowered to recognise and report abuse from an early age."