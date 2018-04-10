Image copyright London Stansted Airport Image caption Stansted Airport said an influx of delayed inbound flights caused a shortage of baggage handlers

Stansted Airport passengers have complained of having to wait "over two hours" to collect their baggage.

An airport spokesman apologised and blamed it on a "significant number" of delayed inbound flights due to fog.

Ryanair passenger Katriona Whelan said there were "hundreds, if not thousands" of people waiting when she arrived on her delayed flight at about 02:00 BST.

She said: "They just wanted to know when they were going to get their bags and could they have some water."

She added: "It's a pity they didn't have a plan in terms of communicating with customers about the reasons for the delays and how long we would be delayed for."

Ms Whelan said that after her flight from Shannon had landed, the luggage carousels only began to move two-and-a-half hours later at 04:30 BST, she said.

About 30 delayed flights landed at Stansted between 00:00 and 03:00.

One passenger tweeted there was a queue of "almost 1,000 people" at baggage reclaim.

Replying to passengers on Twitter, the airport said: "We're sorry to hear of your disappointing experience last night.

"Due to a significant number of inbound flights arriving late, passengers experienced delays receiving their baggage.

"On behalf of our airlines/handling agents & the airport we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The service has since returned to normal.