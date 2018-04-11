Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Haide (left) and Oladipo were jailed at Basildon Crown Court

Two burglars who were fended off by an 87-year-old woman armed with her husband's crutch have been jailed.

Joe Haide, 30, and Victor Oladipo, 18, burgled the home of Maisie Potts and her husband Len, 97, at their home Basildon, Essex, in September.

The two men, both from the town, appeared at Basildon Crown Court and admitted the burglary.

Haide, of Lincoln Road, was jailed for seven years, two months and Oladipo, of Dewsgreen, was jailed for four years.

The pair were carrying metal poles and covered their faces when forced their way into the small terraced house in Timberlog Lane while Mr and Mrs Potts were watching day-time television.

They threatened the pair and knocked a mobile phone out of Mr Potts' hand.

Mrs Potts went for the pair with Mr Potts' crutch, trying to knock one of them off his feet, before leaving the house and summoning help.

The burglars searched the home before leaving with a bracelet and four necklaces.

Police reviewed nearby CCTV and found that Haide and Oladipo parked a vehicle on a neighbouring road and were seen acting suspiciously, going through into bushes to gain entry to the victim's the property.

They were both arrested the following month in Basildon.

Investigating officer Det Con Nicholas May, of Essex Police, said: "An elderly couple were put through a horrific ordeal when Haide and Oladipo, armed with weapons, forced entry to their home.

"They then searched through the couple's bedroom before leaving with jewellery.

"I want to thank both the victims for their courage and bravery throughout our investigation and through the court process, which has resulted in Haide and Oladipo serving lengthy sentences in prison."