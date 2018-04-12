Image copyright Google Image caption Kayla Rickenberg was found guilty of fraud at Southend Magistrates' Court

A woman conned into fundraising for a child she was told had cancer, has said she is "devastated".

Ami Hawthorn set up a charity web page after Kayla Rickenberg told her about the youngster, who cannot be named.

She and another woman said they raised over £3,000, which Rickenberg used to pay for a holiday to Turkey.

Rickenberg, 27, of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, was convicted of fraud, given a 32-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 200 hours' unpaid work.

Mrs Hawthorn said she was "completely taken in" by claims the child had multiple tumours from a rare form of cancer and needed treatment abroad.

She said her police officer husband questioned Rickenberg's story, which turned out to be false.

"She just seemed like a vulnerable, young woman and someone who needed help," she said.

"The legal jargon she used and the messages about the medical procedures the child was having were well thought out.

"I'm devastated. I had a relationship with the child who I adored, who I cared for and shed tears for and I genuinely thought I was doing a good thing for this person.

"This has really hurt me deeply. It's such a disgusting lie."

Rickenberg was found guilty of two counts of fraud by false representation at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.