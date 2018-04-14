Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, just before 16:15 BST.

Five pedestrians have been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Essex.

Emergency services were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, just before 16:15 BST.

Police said they responded to reports of a car "in collision with six pedestrians". Five people have been treated by paramedics.

One is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to hospital in London, while a second was airlifted with a potentially life-changing leg injury.

Essex Police said: "A section of the road is currently closed while officers and paramedics deal with the incident."

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust sent three air ambulances, four ambulances and a number of officers.

It said: "A casualty in a critical condition has been flown to a London hospital. A second casualty with a potentially life-changing leg injury has also been flown to a London hospital.

"One casualty has been taken to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital in a stable condition and two other casualties have been taken to Southend Hospital in a serious condition."