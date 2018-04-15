Image copyright Nigel Futter Image caption Those injured were taken to hospitals in London and Essex

Two teenagers have been arrested after five pedestrians were hurt in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Essex.

Emergency services were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, just before 16:15 BST on Saturday when a stolen BMW hit five men, all in their 20s.

The teens, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Three causalities remain in hospital.

Essex Police said both suspects were in custody.

The 17-year-old boy, from Canvey, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The 18-year-old man, also from Canvey, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.

Image copyright Chris Kidman Image caption A stolen BMW was abandoned at the scene of the crash, police said

Rumours on social media that officers were chasing the BMW prior to the crash were "incorrect", a force spokeswoman said.

"Officers were in the area responding to an unrelated incident at the time and not to the presence of the BMW," she said.

"However, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) under the criteria of there being an indirect link between police being in the area and the incident."

Critical condition

An IOPC spokesperson added: "We have been notified by Essex Police of their referral in relation to this incident and an assessment will be carried out in due course to assess the level, if any, of our involvement."

None of the injuries sustained by the pedestrians is believed to be life-threatening, the police said.

Following the crash, one man was airlifted to a hospital in London in a critical condition and another was airlifted with a potentially life-changing leg injury.

Another man was taken to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital in a stable condition and two other casualties were taken to Southend Hospital in a serious condition.