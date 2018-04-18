Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A man has been charged with the murder of an man who was shot dead at a petrol station in Essex.

Bradley Blundell, 18, is accused of killing John Pordage, 34, at a BP garage in Chelmsford on 5 August 2017.

Mr Blundell, of Cromwell Close in Boreham, Essex, was arrested after attending a police station in Amsterdam on 31 March and extradited to the UK on Tuesday.

He will appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.