John Pordage death: Bradley Blundell charged with murder

  • 18 April 2018
John Pordage Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A man has been charged with the murder of an man who was shot dead at a petrol station in Essex.

Bradley Blundell, 18, is accused of killing John Pordage, 34, at a BP garage in Chelmsford on 5 August 2017.

Mr Blundell, of Cromwell Close in Boreham, Essex, was arrested after attending a police station in Amsterdam on 31 March and extradited to the UK on Tuesday.

He will appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.
Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road in Chelmsford

