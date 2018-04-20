Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the A1306 would be closed for some time for investigations

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Essex.

Police said they were called to reports of an assault at West Thurrock at 08:30 BST.

Officers found a woman seriously injured near the A1306 Arterial Road. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died a short time later, a police spokesman said.

A man, 31, from Birmingham, was arrested nearby, police said.

The road has been closed for investigations.

A police spokesman said it was unlikely to re-open for some time.