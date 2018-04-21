Man charged over death of woman in West Thurrock
- 21 April 2018
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Essex.
Police said they were called to reports of an assault in West Thurrock at 08:30 BST on Friday.
Officers found the 47-year-old woman seriously injured near the A1306 Arterial Road. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died a short time later, a police spokesman said.
A 31-year-old man from Birmingham is due before Basildon Magistrates' Court later.