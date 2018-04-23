Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to reports of an assault in West Thurrock at 08:30 BST on Friday

A woman who died in an "awful attack" in Essex has been named by police.

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, east London, was found with serious injuries near the A1306 Arterial Road, West Thurrock, at about 08:30 BST on 20 April and died at the scene.

Florin Ion, 31, of Ipswich Crescent, Birmingham has appeared before magistrates charged with murder and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.

Detectives say there are still a number of people they want to speak to, including six drivers.

Det Super Tracey Harman said: "We now have a clearer picture around the circumstances of this awful attack.

"However, there are still a number of people we would like to talk to and we are making attempts to locate up to six drivers who are key witnesses in this investigation."