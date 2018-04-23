Murder inquiry over body find at Colchester car park
23 April 2018
The discovery of a man's body at a car park in Colchester has sparked a murder investigation.
The body was found at St Mary's multi-storey in Balkerne Hill at about 08:55 BST.
Inquiries are continuing to establish circumstances and cause of his death and anyone with information is urged to come forward, Essex Police said.
Police have closed the site but said they hoped to allow access to vehicles within St Mary's later.