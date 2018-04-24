Image copyright Google Image caption St Mary's has been closed since the body was found on Monday morning

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found in a car park.

The man was found dead at St Mary's multi-storey in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, on Monday morning.

Three men, aged 47, 45 and 32, and a 46-year-old woman, were arrested overnight and are being questioned by police.

The car park will remain closed for up to 48 hours for an investigation to be carried out, police said.

Officers allowed people with urgent requirements to access their cars from 18:30 last night.

"We appeal for those with vehicles still parked within the car park to attend to collect their vehicles, where they will be assisted by officers," Essex Police said.