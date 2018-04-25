Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The body of Martin Dines was found in a Colchester car park on Monday

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a rough sleeper whose body was found in a car park.

The body of Martin Dines, 56, was discovered in St Mary's multi-storey in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, on Monday.

Heidi Kennedy, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, appeared in court also charged with an assault on Sunday and she was remanded for a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 27 April.

Paying tribute, Brian Dines said his son was "entertaining company".

The body of Mr Dines, who police described as a "member of the rough sleeping community", was found just before 09:00 BST on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

In a family statement, Mr Dines' father said his son "was no angel, but he couldn't be too bad, because he always laughed at my jokes".

Image caption Police are allowing cars to be removed from the site under supervision

Mr Dines said his son visited him and his mother Mary regularly but had found his situation difficult.

"I looked forward to seeing him, he would visit every six weeks to come for a chat. He always told Mary he loved her and I wasn't a bad old stick."

"I found him entertaining company. Martin found his lifestyle challenging but he enjoyed a challenge."

Two men, aged 32 and 45, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody. A third man was released under investigation.