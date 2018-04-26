Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The body of Martin Dines was found in a Colchester car park on Monday

A second person has been charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a car park.

The body of Martin Dines, 56, was discovered in St Mary's multi-storey car park in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, on Monday.

Darren Miller, 45, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder and will appear before Colchester magistrates later.

Heidi Kennedy, 46, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

She was also charged in connection with an assault in Colchester on Sunday and was remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Image caption Forensic teams have been analysing the scene in Balkerne Hill

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody while a 47-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Mr Dines was found dead just before 09:00 BST on Monday.

Detectives are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

In a family statement, Mr Dines' father Brian said his son "was no angel, but he couldn't be too bad, because he always laughed at my jokes".

He said his son was "entertaining company".