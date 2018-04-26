Image copyright Elliot Mercer Image caption Kevin Malthouse played for Tilbury Football Club from 2011 to 2014

A semi-professional footballer died "on the spot" when attacked by a teenager with an axe or a knife, a court heard.

Kevin Malthouse, 24, from Stanford-le-Hope, played for Tilbury FC and died in Grays, Essex, on 1 July.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told he and three others were attacked by Jack Taylor in a fight between two groups.

Taylor, 19, of Oakley Close, Grays, and his driver Dusan Samardzija, 23, of Cypress Path, Romford, deny murder and three counts of grievous bodily harm.

Dorian Lovell-Pank QC said the two groups were outside The Treacle Mine pub, when Mr Taylor accused someone from Tilbury of having a "beef" with people from Grays.

Once one of the Tilbury group, Mason Aldwinckle, was inside "Taylor or someone else" slashed his car tyres, the court heard.

Mr Lovell-Pank said the two groups parted but drove around looking for each other in Ford Fiestas, meeting in Blackshot Lane at about 00:30 BST.

Image caption Flowers were left near the spot where Mr Malthouse died

At least three men got out of the car belonging to the Tilbury group and one of them smashed Mr Samardzija's wing mirror with a golf club, he said.

The court heard a melee then followed in which Mr Taylor killed Mr Malthouse and seriously injured three others - Mr Aldwinckle, Vicky Gall and Wesley Gregg.

"Kevin Malthouse suffered two wounds to the chest. One of which punctured his heart and he died quickly in the street," said Mr Lovell-Pank.

Mr Taylor told police he picked up a knife "from the floor" and "began waving it". He added that he was "scared" and said: "I thought they would kill me."

The court was told Mr Taylor's DNA was found on a "commando kit" of weapons - including a meat cleaver and kitchen knives - at the scene, but he denied it was his property.

Samardzija told police that he had not got out of the car during the melee and that Taylor had slashed Mr Aldwinckle's tyres.

The trial continues.