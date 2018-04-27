Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martin Dines' family described him as a gentle and funny man

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in an Essex car park.

Martin Dines, 56, was discovered in St Mary's multi-storey in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, on Monday.

Darren Miller, 45, of no fixed address, and Heidi Kennedy, 46, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via videolink.

Judge Patricia Lynch adjourned the case until next month.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody while a 47-year-old man has been released under investigation.