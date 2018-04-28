Image caption Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh said Essex Police is stretched but determined to do its best

The chief constable of Essex has said leading the force "has been the joy of my professional life" as he announces his retirement.

Stephen Kavanagh has been in charge of Essex Police for more than five years and joined from the Metropolitan Police.

He said: "Together we have navigated the most difficult financial period policing has ever known."

Mr Kavangh has not yet set a date for his retirement.

The chief constable, who has been a police officer for 33 years, paid tribute to the force's "remarkable people doing brave and difficult jobs".

He said he was retiring because "to carry on our work means planning not just for the next year or two but for the next five or ten".

Essex's force has lost 484 neighbourhoods officers and PCSOs combined since 2012 - a 61% drop in five years.

In December 2015, it was announced that 15 police stations would be closed.

'Stronger position'

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: "Under his leadership, Essex Police continues to significantly improve the way they support victims of crime, protect the public and keep our communities safe.

"It is fitting that under Stephen's tenure Essex Police is starting to grow again with an extra 150 officers due to start in the next nine months."

Steve Taylor, the chairman of the Police Federation in Essex, said Mr Kavanagh would leave Essex Police in a stronger position than when he joined.

Mr Kavanagh, who was brought up in Essex and whose father was an Essex Police officer, was appointed in 2013.

Mr Hirst said recruitment for a new chief constable would start within a few weeks.