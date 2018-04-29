Image copyright Katy Prickett Image caption Electrician John Pordage was killed at a petrol station forecourt

About 200 people attended a vigil and memorial service for a man killed by a single gunshot to the chest on a petrol station forecourt.

Electrician John Pordage was killed on 5 August at about 02:10 GMT.

The 34-year-old's mother laid flowers outside the BP station at Great Baddow in Chelmsford, Essex, before family and friends walked to Chelmsford Cathedral.

Bradley Blundell, 18, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, was charged with Mr Pordage's murder on 18 April.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Image caption Family and friends gathered at the BP garage