Image copyright Family handout Image caption Paramedics were called to the park but Summer later died in hospital

The operating instructions for a bouncy castle that blew away, killing a girl inside, were destroyed in an arson attack, a court has heard.

Summer Grant, 7, from Norwich, died after the incident at the fair in Harlow, Essex, on 26 March 2016.

Fairground worker Shelby Thurston, 26, said she was given a day of training when her father bought the inflatable.

She and her husband, William Thurston, 29, deny a health and safety offence and manslaughter by gross negligence.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told they failed to "adequately anchor" the bouncy castle.

The pair, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, Cambridgeshire, also did not monitor the weather to ensure the inflatable was safe to use at the Easter fair in 2016, prosecutors said.

Shelby Thurston, giving evidence, said her family had worked in the fairground industry for "generations" and she started working for her father, Billy Searle, when she was 16 or 17.

She said he had bought the bouncy castle in 2014 and her parents were victims of an arson attack on their caravan the following year.

Her father managed to salvage a certificate of safety but "apart from that, the operating instructions were destroyed in a fire," she added.

Image caption Cordons were set up at the fairground after police arrived at Harlow Town Park on Easter Saturday in 2016

Summer had been visiting the event at Harlow Town Park with her father Lee and other relatives.

Witness Kyle Ramm had been working at Pets' Corner city farm, on the edge of the park, when he saw the bouncy castle tumble down the hill.

It hit a fence and a tree "with some force as it had snapped a branch," he said in a statement.

The court heard that the bouncy castle had been loaded into a trailer before police arrived.

The trial continues.