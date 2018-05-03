Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kieren O'Rourke was described as a "loving father, son and brother"

A man has admitted killing a musician after causing him a head injury by pushing him outside a pub.

Kieren O'Rourke, 42, died on 18 April 2017, 10 days after David-Lee Conlan pushed him to the ground outside the Boars Head in Dunmow, Essex.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday Conlan, 31, of Childs Lane, Stansted, admitted manslaughter.

He also admitted causing actual bodily harm to another man on the same night and is due to be sentenced on 24 May.

After his death the family of Mr O'Rourke, from Thaxted, Essex, called him a "loving father, son and brother".