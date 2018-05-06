Image copyright Google Image caption Ram raiders who stole a cash machine from the post office in Peartree Close fled in two cars

At least £10,000 has been taken by ram raiders who stole a cash machine from a post office in Essex.

A Land Rover was reversed in to the shop in Peartree Close in South Ockendon at about 01:30 BST on Saturday, police said.

Three men wearing masks and white crash helmets were seen to remove the cash machine and put it into an Audi.

Both vehicles were later seen heading towards the A127. No-one was injured during the incident.

The cash machine is believed to have contained in the region of a five figure sum, police said.