Summer Grant, 7, died when the bouncy castle was blown 300m away

A judge in the trial of two fairground workers over the death of a little girl in a bouncy castle tragedy will accept a majority verdict, a jury has heard.

Summer Grant, 7, died in hospital after she was pulled from the inflatable in Harlow, Essex, on 26 March 2016.

William Thurston, 29, and his wife Shelby Thurston, 26, both deny manslaughter by gross negligence at Chelmsford Crown Court.

They also deny a health and safety offence.