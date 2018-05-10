Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman is being held at a south London police station

A woman has been arrested by counter-terrorism police as she tried to leave the country from Stansted Airport, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The woman, who is 41, was attempting to board a flight to Sweden.

She was arrested at about 17:00 BST on suspicion of possession of a document likely to be useful for the purposes of terrorism, police said.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is investigating. She is being held at a south London police station.