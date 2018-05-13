Image caption The M11 was shut in both directions near Harlow

Drivers were stranded on a motorway for more than two hours after 12 horses escaped onto the carriageway.

Police were forced to close the M11 near Harlow, Essex, on Saturday night while the animals were rounded up.

The motorway was shut in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 from about 23:50 BST, and did not reopen until 02:00.

Eleven of the horses were coaxed back into a field, while the last one was taken away in a horsebox.

Motorists stuck in the traffic took to social media, with many branding it "#M11horsegate".

Reality TV star Jodie Marsh tweeted she had been caught in queuing traffic, saying: "Just got home after being stuck for over two hours on the #M11 because 12 horses were loose on the motorway.

"It wasn't too bad actually; we had quite a laugh in the car and we're assured the horses are safe."

Well this wasn't how I imagined spending my night. I just hope the horses are ok and that the stupid owner gets a proper telling off and/or fine! Been sat here for 2 hours now. At least we're having a laugh at the man in front who keeps getting out to do 80's exercise moves #m11 — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) May 13, 2018

Another Twitter user, Joanna Chivers, said: "At least I can say I was there for the great M11 horse round-up of 2018!"

At least I can say I was there for the great M11 horse round-up of 2018! An hour an counting at a complete standstillzzzzz #M11 — Joanna Chivers (@joanna_chivers) May 12, 2018

Others were not quite so happy about the lengthy delays.

Former MP Brooks Newmark tweeted that traffic had not moved for two and a half hours and "@HighwaysEngland and @M11Info have been utterly useless keeping us informed as to what is going on. Traffic must be backed up several miles by now. #M11horsegate #M11".